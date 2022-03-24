Las Vegas woman delivers medical supplies, relocates Ukrainian refugees

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A Las Vegas woman from Ukraine is heading to Eastern Europe to deliver thousands of dollars of medical supplies, and bring back ten Ukrainian refugees.

Alona Burns, with the help of friends and loved ones, is bringing $7,500 worth of tourniquets to Warsaw, Poland to volunteers on the frontlines.

Medical supplies have become increasingly scarce throughout Eastern Europe.

“We asked our friend, who is volunteering there, ‘What do you need?’ She said, ‘tourniquets sold out, if you will bring just that you can save a lot of lives,’” Burns said.

Boxes of supplies have arrived in her home, and are packed tightly into duffle bags.

Burns will then meet three refugee families, and take them to the U.S. Embassy with hopes of securing visas for travel. They will all stay with her in her home and her mother’s home.

“It‘s the right thing to do. That’s what friends do. That’s what family do. I know Those people will do same for others, for us if we need it,” Burns said.

Burns will carry as many donations as possible.

The Las Vegas community can learn more about Burns’ mission by visiting her Facebook page.

