Las Vegas senior living community targeted by someone repeatedly puncturing tires

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A senior living community has been hit hard by someone repeatedly slashing tires of cars parked on the property.

Surveillance video shows a man using what’s thought to be an ice pick and puncturing tires. Replacing tires is an extra cost many seniors on a fixed income can’t afford.

“It’s expensive. Tires are 120, 140 dollars each,” said resident Leroy Roland.

A quick look around the parking lot at City Impact Senior Housing and you will see flat tires with holes in the sides.

People who live at the complex said it has been going on now for a month.

“You never know when this guy is going to show up… It just goes on and on,” Roland said.

The management company who oversees the senior community said tires are replaced only to be targeted again.

“They replace a tire one week and then the next week a new tire is slashed again,” Property Manager Destiny Owens said.

Owens is fed up with the situation.

“If he can look at the sign, he can see that this is low-income seniors. At the school, at the liquor store while people are in it. It’s frustrating because I don’t see what he is getting out of it,” Owens said.

Owens believes it is a problem throughout the neighborhood a mile east of the Strat.

“After going around the neighborhood, there hasn’t been a property that I have stopped at that hasn’t had some tires slashed in the past month… I am fairly confident we have dozens, if not close to 100 tires, that have been popped in this area in the past month,” Owens said.

Owens shared some of her residents have not even bothered to call police because they don’t want to go into station to fill out a report. Owens thinks whoever is behind it must live in the area and wants him caught before he strikes again.

“Somebody over here knows who he is. He has to go to the store. He has to go to the gas station,” Owens said.

FOX5 reached out to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department who said that officers went to the senior community and began knocking on doors to locate victims and take police reports.

