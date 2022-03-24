Advertisement

Las Vegas police: Impairment suspected after driver hits 6 parked vehicles

A driver is suspected of driving impaired after they hit six parked vehicles near Industrial,...
A driver is suspected of driving impaired after they hit six parked vehicles near Industrial, Boston on March 24, 2022.(Kyle Oster/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:59 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver is suspected of driving impaired after they hit six parked vehicles early Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jeff Dean said the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. March 24 near Industrial Road and Boston Avenue, near the Strat downtown.

Dean said a driver hit six parked vehicles on the shoulder of the road. All the parked vehicles were unoccupied.

The driver is suspected of driving impaired and was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, Dean said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue gave a demonstration showing training procedures and technology.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue bomb squad holds demonstrations of training, technology
A woman from Las Vegas is helping those in suffering in war-torn areas with medical supplies.
Las Vegas woman delivers medical supplies, relocates Ukrainian refugees
An unknown person is going around slashing tires and leaving residents with the repair bills.
Las Vegas senior living community targeted by someone repeatedly puncturing tires
An Immigration attorney from Las Vegas helped his sister-in-law relocate to the United states.
From Ukraine to Las Vegas, a young woman shares her arduous journey