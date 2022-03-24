Las Vegas police: Impairment suspected after driver hits 6 parked vehicles

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver is suspected of driving impaired after they hit six parked vehicles early Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jeff Dean said the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. March 24 near Industrial Road and Boston Avenue, near the Strat downtown.

Dean said a driver hit six parked vehicles on the shoulder of the road. All the parked vehicles were unoccupied.

The driver is suspected of driving impaired and was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, Dean said.

