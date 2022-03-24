Las Vegas man charged for multiple armed robberies over a span of two months

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man made his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday for allegedly robbing two banks and seven other businesses at gunpoint over a two month period, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials say 61-year-old Alcede Molyer Melonson Jr. was arrested on February 28. Melonson has been charged with seven counts of interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of bank robbery, and nine counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Investigators say the robberies took place between December 26, 2021 and February 24, 2022. The suspect is accused of robbing three gas stations, two department stores, two pharmacies and two banks in the Las Vegas area.

During each incident, prosecutors say Melonson demanded money while holding a .357 caliber revolver. He obtained $5,000 in cash between each property, according to a news release.

Melonson had several prior felony convictions for the same type of crime, authorities say. During the timespan of the robbery spree, he was on parole after serving a 25-year prison sentence in connection with a California robbery.

In addition to imprisonment, Melonson also faces a period of supervised release, a fine, and restitution.

If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison for each count of interference with commerce by robbery and an additional 20 years for each bank robbery. Additional fines, restitution and supervised released are also possible.

A federal judge ordered Melonson to be held in custody pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 6, 2022.

