Las Vegas man accused of 5th DUI after wrong-way driving incident on freeway, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In what would become the man’s fifth DUI, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department last Friday said officers took a driver into custody after a wrong-way incident on a freeway offramp.

According to police, on March 18 at approximately 9:22 p.m., the man, identified in an arrest report as Dwight Smith Jr., was driving a BMW SUV the wrong way going north on the offramp of I-15 southbound at Russell Road.

Police said that while monitored by a marked motor unit, an officer noticed the driver failed to maintain lanes.

According to the report, after pulling the vehicle over to conduct a traffic stop, he observed a male with blood shot, watery, droopy eyes and could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the male. The report indicates that the male also had slow speech and motor skills.

The report said a second officer observed the same signs of impairment and conducted a field sobriety test on Smith. He noted Smith looked like he was about to fall asleep. Smith failed all tests and was taken into custody, the report said.

Smith refused to provide officers with a blood or breath sample, according to the report.

Las Vegas police noted on Facebook that the incident marked Smith’s fifth DUI. In the post, police credited other motorists who helped prevent Smith’s vehicle from entering the highway.

