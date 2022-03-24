Las Vegas Fire & Rescue bomb squad holds demonstrations of training, technology

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday, March 23 Las Vegas Fire & Rescue demonstrated what training and practice looks like for their bomb squad.

LVFR responds to over 100 explosive-type incidents every year. They also go out to incidents in other counties in Southern Nevada, California and Arizona.

In today’s demonstrations, they showed off new technology, including a robot that can pick up just over 100 pounds and can be used to get close to a dangerous situation instead of sending a person in.

They showed how firefighters gear up to handle sensitive situations, and safely detonate different kinds of explosive devices.

The commander of the bomb squad and chief of investigations, Shon Saucedo, said that although it’s dangerous when they get to the real scene, days like today can be fun for their team.

“From putting on the bomb suit to firing a device, somebody got to do that today,” Saucedo said. “All those things are all equally important to what we do. There’s a little bit of excitement with that, even though there’s a great danger with it all.”

LVFR operates the only public safety agency bomb squad in Southern Nevada.

