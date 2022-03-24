Advertisement

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue bomb squad holds demonstrations of training, technology

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue gave a demonstration showing training procedures and technology.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue gave a demonstration showing training procedures and technology.(FOX5)
By Cecilia Heston
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:34 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday, March 23 Las Vegas Fire & Rescue demonstrated what training and practice looks like for their bomb squad.

LVFR responds to over 100 explosive-type incidents every year. They also go out to incidents in other counties in Southern Nevada, California and Arizona.

In today’s demonstrations, they showed off new technology, including a robot that can pick up just over 100 pounds and can be used to get close to a dangerous situation instead of sending a person in.

They showed how firefighters gear up to handle sensitive situations, and safely detonate different kinds of explosive devices.

The commander of the bomb squad and chief of investigations, Shon Saucedo, said that although it’s dangerous when they get to the real scene, days like today can be fun for their team.

“From putting on the bomb suit to firing a device, somebody got to do that today,” Saucedo said. “All those things are all equally important to what we do. There’s a little bit of excitement with that, even though there’s a great danger with it all.”

LVFR operates the only public safety agency bomb squad in Southern Nevada.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A woman from Las Vegas is helping those in suffering in war-torn areas with medical supplies.
Las Vegas woman delivers medical supplies, relocates Ukrainian refugees
An unknown person is going around slashing tires and leaving residents with the repair bills.
Las Vegas senior living community targeted by someone repeatedly puncturing tires
An Immigration attorney from Las Vegas helped his sister-in-law relocate to the United states.
From Ukraine to Las Vegas, a young woman shares her arduous journey
A woman from Las Vegas is helping those in suffering in war-torn areas with medical supplies.
Las Vegas woman gathers medical supplies for those in warzone areas