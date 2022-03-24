Hearst Castle to reopen to visitors after being closed for 2 years

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic Hearst Castle will reopen its doors to visitors in May after being closed for two years, California State Parks announced Thursday.

According to a news release, Hearst Castle will reopen to the public on May 11. The opening comes after the historic property was closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and severe rainstorms that damaged the access road to the castle in early 2021.

The release notes that Hearst Castle, which is located in San Luis Obispo County, La Cuesta Encantada, “The Enchanted Hill” high above the ocean at San Simeon, was the creation of two individuals, William Randolph Hearst and architect Julia Morgan.

California State Parks says Hearst and Morgan’s collaboration, which began in 1919 and continued for nearly 30 years, “transformed an informal hilltop campsite into the world-famous Hearst Castle.”

The estate is comprised of a 115-room main house plus guesthouses, pools and 8 acres of cultivated gardens. The group says that the main house, “La Casa Grande,” is home to Hearst’s art collection and has hosted many influential guests, including President Calvin Coolidge, Winston Churchill and Charlie Chaplin, among others.

According to California State Parks, the Hearst Castle access road is used by tour buses, contractors and staff and carries up to 850,000 visitors per year. “This includes approximately 22,000 bus trips per year, some running as frequently as every 10 minutes in the busy summer season.”

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit: parks.ca.gov/HearstCastle

