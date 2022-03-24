FOX5 Forecast Outlook 3/24/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We’re making a run toward our first 80° day of the year Thursday with a high of 84°. We’ll see a very light breeze and full sun.

Friday & Saturday is when we expect some record-breaking heat. Friday’s high of 89° should break the record of 87° set in 1981. Saturday’s 91° will break the same record of 87° set in 1947. Both Friday & Saturday will be with very light breezes. If we reach 92° it will be the warmest temperature ever recorded in the month of March.

We’ll pick up a few clouds on Saturday turning partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. The wind returns Sunday as temperatures fall back into the low 80s and 70s into early next week.

We’ll have a chance for scattered showers around Southern Nevada on Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.