Advertisement

EDC announces lineup for May 2022 festival in Las Vegas

Electric Daisy Carnival file photograph.
Electric Daisy Carnival file photograph.(KOLO)
By Byron Teach
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of the Electric Daisy Carnival can mark on their calendars which artists will take the stage later this spring.

According to EDC Las Vegas’ twitter page, the full lineup for the May 20-22 festival was announced.

The three day festival will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and celebrate life, love, art and music from dusk until dawn.

For a complete list of whose playing at EDC click here.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting EDC Las Vegas’ website.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Secret of Siam given green light to resume operations following investigation
A Sheraton hotel in Phoenix is providing jobs and resources to dozens of Afghan refugees
Hotel employs dozens of Afghan refugees
Culinary Union say some members claim some strip hotels blatantly disregard this law
Daily hotel room cleaning law
Converter thefts still on the rise in the valley
Catalytic converter thieves hit woman 3 times