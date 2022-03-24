EDC announces lineup for May 2022 festival in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of the Electric Daisy Carnival can mark on their calendars which artists will take the stage later this spring.

According to EDC Las Vegas’ twitter page, the full lineup for the May 20-22 festival was announced.

The three day festival will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and celebrate life, love, art and music from dusk until dawn.

For a complete list of whose playing at EDC click here.

Join us as we Celebrate Life, Love, Art

& Music for 3 Nights from Dusk til Dawn at #EDCLV2022.🌈🎡🌼 pic.twitter.com/3agBqiyFC9 — EDC Las Vegas (@EDC_LasVegas) March 24, 2022

Tickets can be purchased by visiting EDC Las Vegas’ website.

