DOH: Legionnaires’ disease detected in 2 visitors who stayed at same Waikiki hotel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is investigating two recent cases of Legionnaires’ disease in visitors to Oahu.

DOH said the two individuals were diagnosed following a stay at The Grand Islander by Hilton Grand Vacations in Waikiki.

The first case was reported back in June 2021. The second was reported earlier this month.

“While the risk to the general public is low, cases of Legionnaires’ disease are on the rise nationwide,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble, in a statement.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia and symptoms usually begin within two to 14 days of exposure.

It’s usually treated with antibiotics and does not spread from person to person.

It’s still unclear where either of these men were exposed. The disease is caused by exposure to Legionella bacteria, which can be found in freshwater environments and can spread in water systems.

In response, the Hilton Grand Vacations spokesperson said in a statement:

“The Hawaii Department of Health informed Hilton Grand Vacations that an individual who recently visited Honolulu was diagnosed with Legionella upon returning home. This individual stayed at The Grand Islander, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club. Our team is following all guidance from the Hawaii Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a thorough investigation is conducted. The health and safety of our owners, guests and team members is our top priority. While the investigation is ongoing and it is not yet known how or where this individual was infected, out of an abundance of caution, we are taking several steps to ensure everyone’s safety, including temperature treating of systems, which was completed March 23. This non-chemical process is not harmful and only involves increasing water temperatures to systems at The Grand Islander.”

