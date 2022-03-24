City of Las Vegas hosting drive-thru food distribution Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas is hosting a free, drive-thru food distribution and health screening this Saturday at the East Las Vegas Community Center.

According to a news release, the event will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Avenue.

In addition to the drive-thru food distribution, the city says health screenings, including eye exams, blood pressure checks and blood sugar tests, will be offered at the event.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.