City of Las Vegas hosting drive-thru food distribution Saturday
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas is hosting a free, drive-thru food distribution and health screening this Saturday at the East Las Vegas Community Center.
According to a news release, the event will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Avenue.
In addition to the drive-thru food distribution, the city says health screenings, including eye exams, blood pressure checks and blood sugar tests, will be offered at the event.
