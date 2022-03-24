CCSD Superintendent Jara hints at possible changes to help curb school violence

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Ahead of a CCSD Board of Trustees meeting, CCSD superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara hinted at changes to the district’s protocols to help make schools safer for students.

During a trustee officers meeting Wednesday, Jara said he and his staff consulted with principals amid a recent spike in violence and principals asked him to address the community as a whole to take action against this spike. He said his office is finalizing this and plans an announcement early next week.

“We would like to say these are the actions,” Jara said, “if x happens, we will have these systems in place to support our students.”

Jara said that he wants to emphasize the discipline code of conduct and procedures, but also highlight the support from the Harbor from students who need assistance.

“We will able to say if you do x, y and z, these are some of the systems and reengagement protocol that we have,” Jara said.

During Thursday night’s meeting, trustees are set to hear and vote on a measure to adopt the Dads in Schools program for schools, providing volunteer parents to help keep campuses safe.

