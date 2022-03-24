Advertisement

Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court

Alabama Attorney General Steve Williams is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Williams spoke with the committee consider Judge Jackson’s nomination on Thursday.

Alongside a mix of nearly a dozen supporters and opponents of Judge Jackson’s nomination, Marshall told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he fears that Judge Jackson believes a fundamental redesign of the criminal justice system is needed.

In an interview with the Washington News Bureau, Marshall said, “I think we’ve not yet heard her say that she [Judge Jackson] believes fundamentally that our criminal justice system is fair and unbiased.”

Marshall was invited to testify by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The scheduled public hearings in Judge Jackson’s nomination wrapped on Thursday. The committee is expected wait a few weeks before voting on whether to send her nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The nominee could become the first African-American woman of the Supreme Court
Historic Supreme Court nominee hearings begin
Sisolak will not pursue charges in a Las Vegas restaurant incident involving his wife.
Sisolak will not pursue charges in Las Vegas restaurant incident
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says COVID-19 tests are coming to the Silver State by the end of the...
Nevada Gov. Sisolak won’t pursue charges after incident at Las Vegas restaurant
The House has passed the CROWN Act, which bans race-based hairstyle discrimination in places of...
CROWN Act passes in US House, banning race-based hair discrimination in the workplace
Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead
Nevada Lieutenant Governor announces launch of Office of Small Business Advocacy web page