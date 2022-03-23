Suspect arrested after DNA connects him to 2017 shooting, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested in connection to a 2017 shooting that he allegedly committed when he was 16 years old, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Martin Napoles was arrested on March 21 in connection with a shooting from Dec. 1, 2017 at the Oasis Landing Apartments at 4000 E. Bonanza Road near Sandhill.

According to police, Angel Gutierrez was found suffering a gunshot wound at the apartment complex. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses at the time said they saw a man fleeing the scene of the shooting but couldn’t identify him. LVMPD said they found a gun hidden in a bush nearby and collected DNA evidence from the gun, but no matches came up in police databases.

On Jan. 10, 2020, police said “all leads had been exhausted,” according to a warrant for Napoles. Police believed the suspect may have been a juvenile at the time of the shooting and said that may have been why the suspect didn’t come up in police search.

On Jan. 8, 2021, police got a “hit” on the DNA in police databases connected to Napoles, the report said. Napoles was stopped for a pedestrian violation on Nov. 13, 2020 and was carrying a gun at the time. On July 1, 2021, LVMPD lab said Napoles was the likely shooter through DNA evidence.

Police said Napoles had just turned 16 at the time of the shooting. At the time, he lived 1/2 a mile from the scene of the shooting, the warrant said.

A warrant was issued for Napoles on Sept. 21, 2021 and he was arrested March 21, 2022.

According to court records, Napoles was not granted bail. He has a court hearing set for April 27.

