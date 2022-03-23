Advertisement

Southern California visitor falls to death while climbing Waikiki Hotel balcony

Sheraton Waikiki / File Image
Sheraton Waikiki / File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:33 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a man fell to his death at the Sheraton Waikiki early Tuesday morning.

The 39-year-old visitor was in Hawaii from Southern California. Investigators say he was trying to climb from the balcony of his hotel room to the one next to his room where a friend was staying.

It happened around 4 a.m. His body was later found on the pool deck.

Additional details have not yet been released, including what floor the man fell from. HNN has reached out to the Sheraton for additional comment.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Martin Napoles
Suspect arrested after DNA connects him to 2017 shooting, Las Vegas police say
3 suspects shot by Bureau of Land Management ranger, 1 killed
BLM: 3 suspects sped vehicle toward officer before deadly shooting near Lake Mead
Reno woman who went missing last month now missing in Southern Nevada
Reno woman who went missing last month now missing in Southern Nevada
Family of missing Nevada woman Naomi Irion pleads for community’s help
Family of missing Nevada woman Naomi Irion pleads for community’s help
Moderna says low-dose COVID-19 vaccine effective in young children
Moderna says low-dose COVID-19 vaccine effective in young children