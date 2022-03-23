Advertisement

Nevada ranks #1 as most sports-obsessed state

By Cody Lee
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This may come as no surprise, but Nevada has been named the most sports-obsessed state in the country.

According to a new study from sidelines.io, there are at least 668,000 searches for sports-related content every month in the state.

The study researched average Google search volumes for every month in the last two years for sports competitions like the NFL, NBA and MLB.

The population of each state was then factored in to see which states had the highest number of searches for every 1,000 people.

So, what is our state’s favorite sport? Football.

Since 2020, the Raiders have called Las Vegas home, and the study shows the team’s move has attracted many new sports fans across Nevada.

Other states that followed Nevada include Massachusetts and California. The top pick in both states was the NBA.

