Nevada DMV adding more services online over the next four years

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hourslong waits at the DMV may soon be a thing of the past as the department works to create an online experience for most services over the next few years.

On Monday, a new and revamped DMV website launched as step one of the transportation project. Now, the site has a new feel, logo, and web address: dmv.nv.org will replace dmv.nv.com.

Director of the Nevada DMV Julie Butler said the project is a major turning point for the state. Most services will be available online gradually over the next four years, so customers can spend less time at the office.

Services will be rolled out one at a time and visitors will know to expect them before they do.

Butler said it will be a very different agency when this is all done, but said a few things will not be changing.

“We will not be closing any of our offices,” Butler said. “We will keep them open for people to accomplish transactions and the people who prefer face-to-face interactions. We will not be reducing our workforce either. We need every one of our current employees. If they’re not working on a counter, they’ll be assisting customers online.”

There will still be some services customers must complete in-person, including getting a Real ID.

