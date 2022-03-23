LVMPD looking for missing 70-year-old man last seen on the Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing man Louis Perez, who disappeared on the Strip early Wednesday morning.

The 70-year-old was last seen after midnight on March 23 near the 3700 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard, between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue.

“He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” police said.

Police described his attire as a black NY baseball cap, a black Columbia jacket with a veteran’s logo, a tan shirt, black pants and black Nike shoes.

Area hospitals are asked to check their records for the man and contact police.

Anyone with information regarding Perez and his whereabouts are asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.