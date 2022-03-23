Advertisement

Las Vegas woman’s competency at issue in Iran-US revenge stabbing case

This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin, 21....
This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin, 21. Police say Nikoubin stabbed her date on March 5, 2022, whom she had met online in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike. KLAS-TV reports Nikoubin has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary. Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the victim in the neck "for revenge against U.S. troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020," police wrote in a report.(Henderson Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman accused of retaliating for the death of an Iranian military leader in an American drone strike two years ago by stabbing a man she met on a date in suburban Las Vegas will get a competency evaluation before facing criminal charges, court records show.

Nika Nikoubin, 21, remained jailed Tuesday in Las Vegas on $60,000 bail, and her Thursday court appearance in Henderson Justice Court was canceled.

Nikoubin is due to appear April 15 before a Nevada state judge who will determine if she understands charges against her including felony attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

Nikoubin’s defense attorney, Lance Maningo, was not immediately available Tuesday for comment.

Police said Nikoubin and her alleged victim met on a dating website and agreed to meet March 5 at a casino-hotel in Henderson.

While together in a room, Nikoubin allegedly blindfolded the man and stabbed him in the neck before he ran into a hall and called for help. The man survived.

Police said Nikoubin told officers she acted to avenge the killing of Qassem Soleimani by U.S. troops.

Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and had advised Shiite paramilitary forces in Iraq before he was killed in January 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

