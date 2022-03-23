Advertisement

Las Vegas police searching for missing 96-year-old man last seen in Spring Valley

LVMPD are looking for Jesse Jones, reported missing on March 23, 2022.
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are searching for a 96-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Jesse Jones was last seen about 1:50 a.m. near the 9100 block of Bush Poppy Avenue in Spring Valley. The closest major cross streets are W. Flamingo and S. Fort Apache roads.

He was wearing a green thermal shirt and gray pants, police said.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Jones and notify police with any details.

Anyone with information regarding Jones and his whereabouts are asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

