Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Pebble, Pecos

File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:14 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning.

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the investigation is taking place in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, north of the 215 near Pebble and Pecos roads.

LVMPD said they would provide more information later in the morning. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

