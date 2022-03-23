Las Vegas elementary school robotics team asking for help getting to competition

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group of Las Vegas area students have tapped into a love for robotics and have discovered they’re pretty good with them!

This is the first year Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon offered a robotics program for students. Jason Roth, a parent of one of the students, said there weren’t high expectations for the team, the goal was for the kids to have fun. But they’ve gone on to win multiple competitions.

The team is now eligible for the 2022 VEXIQ World Robotics Championship in Dallas, Texas in May. There, they will have the opportunity to compete against other teams around the world.

The team is asking for help getting there. Click here to donate.

