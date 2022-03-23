Killer Queen tribute band coming to M Resort on June 25

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Killer Queen, a tribute band to the rock legend Queen, will hit the stage at M Resort Spa Casino inside the Pavilion on Saturday, June 25.

Originally from the UK, the band is the longest running internationally touring Queen tribute band. The group will perform songs originally made famous by Freddie Mercury with lead singer Patrick Myers as Freddie.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” Myers said. “That first show back in June 1993 changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it’s a very addictive thing performing these songs! The concerts grew and grew, and we’ve ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak. It’s been quite a surreal ride.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. on June 25 and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 plus taxes and fees. They go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Info: ticketmaster.com.

