Henderson couple anxiously awaits to take soon-to-be adopted son out of war-torn Ukraine

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:26 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A Henderson couple anxiously watches the events unfold in Ukraine and hopes to be reunited with their soon-to-be adopted son.

Jose Gomez and Catherine Hutchinson are processing an adoption of a two-year-old boy in Ukraine. Hutchinson had just traveled to visit him in a then-peaceful Ukraine in late February.

“He’s our son already and in my heart I feel he’s our son,” Hutchinson said. “I met him, I got to talk to him, play with him.”

By the time Hutchinson left Ukraine, with hopes to return after the country’s 30-day window, the war had begun.

“Things are just getting worse... We’ve been told that they are covering, and then they just in basically spending most of their days in the shelter. So if they’re scared, too, are they getting enough hugs? Are they getting enough love?” Hutchinson said.

Jose Gomez said the he thinks about his son everyday and wants him home.

“Hopefully this war ends soon. We can get the child home safe,” Gomez said.

The couple needs another court date to process the adoption in Ukraine. That date will be up to the Ukrainian government, and court proceedings are on hold.

