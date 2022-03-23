FOX5 Forecast Outlook 3/23/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nice conditions return across the Vegas Valley with less wind and warmer weather as we head into the weekend.

We’ll see calm conditions and lots of sunshine Wednesday with a forecast high at 75°.

Temperatures continue to climb from there with a forecast high of 84° on Thursday, 89° on Friday, and 91° on Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday look to set new daily record-high temperatures.

More wind returns Sunday as temperatures stay well above average with a high of 89° putting us on track for another daily record before falling back into the 70s early next week.

We’ll have the chance for some scattered showers around Southern Nevada on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

