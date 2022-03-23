Advertisement

Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Investigators released photos Tuesday of the hotel room where comedian Bob Saget died.

The photos were taken by Orange County crime scene techs in the Orlando hotel after Saget’s death on Jan. 9.

Some of the comedian’s personal items can still be seen in the room.

Caption

The Orange County Chief Medical Examiner believes Saget’s fatal head injury could have been caused by a fall on the carpeted floor. Other hard surfaces visible in the photos show no sign of an impact or damage.

The photos include a selfie Saget took with a Ritz-Carlton valet, which show no visual signs of a head injury at that time.

In February, a judge granted the Saget family’s request that the full report on his death remain sealed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stella Moris poses for the media and for supporters as she arrives to marry her partner the...
WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange weds fiancée in London prison ceremony
Martin Napoles
Suspect arrested after DNA connects him to 2017 shooting, Las Vegas police say
A serviceman carries the photo of Capt. Andrei Paliy, a deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area
Destroyed homes, illuminated by fire engine lights, are seen after a tornado struck the area ...
Girl survives tornado that dropped house onto street