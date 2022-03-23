Dry, cooler weather impacting honey production in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5)- With warmer temperatures returning, plants and trees are starting to flower and that means bees are out looking for nectar.

The plants provide nectar and pollen which worker bees collect to feed colonies.

At Gilcrease Orchard, there are 14 hives where they collect honey over the course of the year. Director Mark Ruben said

“We harvest four times a year. On a good year they will collect 60 to 100 pounds of honey per harvest”, said Gilcrease Director Mark Ruben.

A honey bee colony has three kinds of adult bees including worker bees. The queen and drones are male bees that mate with the queen.. The worker bees collect the pollen and bring it back to the hive where

Every two weeks or so starting in March Gilcrease workers check on the hives and remove what honey the bees have produced.

“It looks like we are a little behind schedule right now,” Ruben said.

The lack of rain so far this year and the cooler temperatures in March slowed production down, but that will change as we head into April.

The first harvest is usually done in late May.

Ruben said he expects the first harvest to be delayed by one or two weeks.

