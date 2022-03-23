Couple visiting Las Vegas says dog stolen at gunpoint in parking lot of store

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California couple says their dog was stolen at gunpoint while visiting Las Vegas.

The couple said they were reportedly sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot of a Target store on Spring Mountain and Rainbow with the windows down when an unknown woman reached inside and stole the dog from the owner’s lap.

The victims say the suspect pulled out a gun and fled the scene.

According to the couple, they had just purchased the dog earlier this month and named him “Truffles Von Dutch.” They said the dog, who responds to “Dutch,” was training to be a service animal for the owner, who is disabled.

The couple says that the dog is worth $5,000.

Las Vegas police are still searching for a suspect.

