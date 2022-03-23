Advertisement

Couple visiting Las Vegas says dog stolen at gunpoint in parking lot of store

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California couple says their dog was stolen at gunpoint while visiting Las Vegas.

The couple said they were reportedly sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot of a Target store on Spring Mountain and Rainbow with the windows down when an unknown woman reached inside and stole the dog from the owner’s lap.

The victims say the suspect pulled out a gun and fled the scene.

According to the couple, they had just purchased the dog earlier this month and named him “Truffles Von Dutch.” They said the dog, who responds to “Dutch,” was training to be a service animal for the owner, who is disabled.

The couple says that the dog is worth $5,000.

Las Vegas police are still searching for a suspect.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A booking photo for Jose Venegas.
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in deadly altercation at vacant home in northeast valley
The Las Vegas Strip is pictured during a one hour call to action for climate change during...
Caesars properties on Las Vegas Strip to go dark for Earth Hour
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion investigation: Search enters 11th day
LVMPD are looking for Jesse Jones, reported missing on March 23, 2022.
Las Vegas police searching for missing 96-year-old man last seen in Spring Valley