Advertisement

California woman suspected in husband’s killing found in Mexico

Leticia Smith (Courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)
Leticia Smith (Courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)(Courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A woman suspected of killing her husband at their Southern California home seven years ago was arrested in Mexico, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies found Antoine Smith shot to death in Victorville on May 12, 2015 after friends and co-workers reported the 35-year-old missing.

Leticia Smith was identified as a suspect and investigators found evidence that she fled to Mexico with the couple’s two daughters, ages 8 and 4, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Monday.

After cold case detectives took up the case last December, they began working with Mexican authorities. Leticia Smith was located living with her children in Rosarito, a coastal city in the Mexican state of Baja California, the sheriff’s statement said.

She was extradited to the U.S. and is being held on a murder charge at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga in lieu of $2,000,000 bail, officials said.

It wasn’t known Tuesday if Smith has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Martin Napoles
Suspect arrested after DNA connects him to 2017 shooting, Las Vegas police say
A serviceman carries the photo of Capt. Andrei Paliy, a deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area
Destroyed homes, illuminated by fire engine lights, are seen after a tornado struck the area ...
Girl survives tornado that dropped house onto street
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4