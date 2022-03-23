Advertisement

Caesars properties on Las Vegas Strip to go dark for Earth Hour

The Las Vegas Strip is pictured during a one hour call to action for climate change during...
The Las Vegas Strip is pictured during a one hour call to action for climate change during World Wildlife Fund's Earth Hour 2009 Saturday, March 28, 2009 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)(Isaac Brekken | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced that its properties on the Las Vegas Strip will go dark for one hour Saturday evening as part of Earth Hour.

According to a news release, Caesars Entertainment properties across Las Vegas Boulevard will switch off non-essential exterior lights, including the Eiffel Tower at Paris, from 8:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The effort is done to raise awareness of climate change, the company said in the release.

FOX5 has reached out to other casino groups to see if their Las Vegas Strip properties will also go dark for Earth Hour on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

