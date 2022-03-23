BLM: 3 suspects sped vehicle toward officer before deadly shooting near Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management released new details on what led to a shooting that killed one person and left two others injured.

BLM spokesman John Asselin said the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. March 17 on BLM-managed land off State Route 147 near the entrance of Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

According to BLM, three suspects were in a vehicle in the area. The suspects reportedly drove at a high rate of speed toward a BLM officer who was on foot. A second officer saw the vehicle and shot at the suspects. BLM didn’t disclose how many shots were fired.

All three suspects were shot, BLM said. One was killed and two others suffered non life-threatening injuries. No BLM rangers were injured, Asselin said.

BLM said the two surviving suspects were arrested. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

