Aerosmith residency coming back to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Aerosmith is bringing its residency back to Las Vegas.

“Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild” heads to Dolby Live at Park MGM for 24 dates beginning Friday, June 17.

The 24 dates going on sale are:

June 2022: 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

July 2022: 2, 5, 8

September 2022: 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

October 2022: 2, 5

November 2022: 19, 23, 26, 29

December 2022: 2, 5, 8, 11

Members of Aerosmith’s “Aero Force One” fan club will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Thursday, March 24 at 9:00 a.m. Citi cardholders have access to a presale beginning Friday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. MGM Rewards members and Live Nation & Ticketmaster customers have access to a presale beginning March 28 at 10:00 a.m. General sales begin March 31 at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com/aerosmith

“The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be on our van in the lobby! We are locked, cocked and loaded!” said lead singer Steven Tyler.

According to a release, the show will be the first live concert experience presented in Dolby Atmos® at Dolby Live. Dolby Live is one of the world’s most technologically advanced performance venues for enjoying live music in Dolby Atmos.

