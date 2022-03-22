Student doesn’t plan to return to Desert Oasis HS after meeting on violence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Students at Desert Oasis High School and their parents said enough is enough.

They are demanding the Clark County School District and school step up to ensure student safety. This comes after multiple fights, a gun being found on campus and hard lockdowns.

Monday night, families came together at the Windmill Library to strategize solutions for the violence.

“I’ve had multiple school friends pull out of school or stop coming to school these past two weeks. I personally missed four days of school since last Wednesday, the first hard lockdown,” said Jayden Chambers, a sophomore at the school.

“It is terrifying because it is like I don’t want to be a part of this and sadly you are, you have to go into that every single day... If I look at one person wrong, then I am scared to get beaten up,” Chamber said.

The hard lockdown last Wednesday was her breaking point. Chambers said the school filled with rumors of students shot or stabbed.

“Kids were running out, kids were running in, my teacher was running and so when you see a teacher, someone you are supposed to be trusted in terrified and not know what to do either, it is just like what are you supposed to do at that point… My mom came to the school and couldn’t get in, couldn’t get me out. I stayed all the way until the lockdown finished and hugged her and just started balling because I did not know if I was going to get out of that school safely,” Chambers said.

One parent said his son was there when a gun was found in a locker room.

“The fact that kids are having access to guns for me, that is the first thing that comes to mind. How are these kids getting access to guns?” Chris Chua said.

Cherish Morgan started a Desert Oasis parent group on Facebook and in the last two weeks it has grown to 800 members.

“I hear it every day. I get messages every single day. I don’t want to send my kid to school. I’m not sending my kid back to school… problem is there is not really a lot of alternatives eight weeks until the end of the school year,” Morgan said.

Chambers said it is impossible to learn in the constantly tense environment and is now looking for a new school.

“I will not be attending D.O. next year. I don’t know where I’m going to be going, we’ve even talked about pulling me out for the rest of this year and doing virtual learning because I’m done honestly,” Chambers said.

Some of the solutions discussed at Monday night’s meeting: allowing parents on campus to watch their students, asking teachers to give up their prep periods to watch the hallways and hiring more fulltime campus monitors.

We expect to hear all sorts of ideas at the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, March 24.

