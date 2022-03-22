After years of neighboring wildfires, Clark County issues first ever seasonal smoke advisory

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Starting April 1, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability will issue both a seasonal smoke and ozone advisory as wildfire season ramps up.

Yearly ozone advisories are standard, but officials note this is the first year they’re issuing a seasonal smoke advisory. The county thinks its necessary due to the amount of smoke that has made its way into Southern Nevada four of the past five summers.

“This is a necessary change to our seasonal air quality advisory due to the impacts of climate change, drought and other factors,” said DES director Marci Henson. “Wildfire smoke during the summer months has become the new normal for Las Vegas, right alongside ozone formation and we want to be sure the public is informed so they can make their best decisions moving forward.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says people who may be more vulnerable to the higher levels are those with respiratory problems and cardiac disease. Young children and senior citizens are also more susceptible to dealing with complications due to air quality conditions.

If you are exposed to ozone, environmental experts say it could cause coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath even in healthy people.

SMOKE AND OZONE TIPS:

Stay indoors when you smell or see smoke.

Limit outdoor activity and exertion when ozone levels are elevated – exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of ozone and particulates you may inhale.

Keep windows and doors closed. Run your air conditioner inside your house and car. Air conditioning filters out smoke and particulates.

Change your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Schedule activities for the morning or evening when ozone levels are usually lower.

Substitute a less intense activity – walk instead of jog, for example.

Always consult your doctor first for medical advice.

The advisories will remain in effect until Friday, Sept. 30.

