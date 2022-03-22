Advertisement

Reno woman missing in southern Nevada

64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.
64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.(Reno Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman who went missing last month and was found clinging to a tree near Caughlin Ranch is missing again in the Lake Mead Recreation area in southern Nevada.

Gayle Stewart, 64, was last seen March 14, 2022 in the Bypass Bridge parking area near Hoover Dam, the National Park Service said. Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle.

Stewart has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5′08″ tall, and weighs about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black leggings, and black shoes.

She did not have her phone or any identification on her at the time.

If you have information that could help find Stewart, you are asked to call or text 888-653-0009, use the online tip form or send an e-mail.

Gayle Stewart, 64, was rescued on Feb. 14, 2022 after she was found clinging to a tree in the...
Gayle Stewart, 64, was rescued on Feb. 14, 2022 after she was found clinging to a tree in the Caughlin Ranch area hours after she disappeared.(KOLO, Reno Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Secret of Siam
Las Vegas police: No criminal intent in Secret of Siam adulterated food investigation
In this Aug. 19, 2020 file photo smoke from California wildfires up to 200 miles away obscures...
After years of neighboring wildfires, Clark County issues first ever seasonal smoke advisory
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
‘Please save my daughter’: Family of Naomi Irion pleads for community’s help
Bad Beat Brewing to create 'Best Furiend Brew' to benefit Nevada SPCA. (Courtesy Bad Beat...
Brewery to release ‘Best Furiend Brew’ to support homeless pets in Las Vegas