Police say arrests made after 150 rounds fired during May 2021 party at west Las Vegas pool

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says multiple arrests have been made after 150 rounds were fired during a fight at a community pool last May in the west valley.

According to Las Vegas police, 150-200 people attended a pool party at the Pavilion Center Pool next to Palo Verde High School in the west valley on May 30, 2021.

During the party, police say several altercations broke out, which led to firearms being pulled out and gunfire erupting inside the venue and outside in the parking lot. In total, during the incident, over 150 rounds were fired in the parking lot, LVMPD says.

Two people suffered minor injured in the incident, according to police.

During a news conference Tuesday, LVMPD Capt. Fred Haas says they have obtained indictments for five individuals in connection with the incident for about 50 felony charges. The individuals are Demarea Wesley, Terrance Jefferson, Trayvon Ward, Michael Simmons and Cedric Sweeting.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Simmons and Cedric Sweeting, who both have active arrest warrants in connection with the incident and are wanted by authorities.

Police also say that charges are pending against the promoter of the pool party.

Pavilion Center Pool Shooting Suspects (Courtesy Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) (Courtesy Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

