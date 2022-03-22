Pepper spray used to break up fight at Henderson high school Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - CCSD Police used pepper spray to break up a fight involving several students at a high school in Henderson on Monday, the school’s principal confirmed.

According to a statement sent to parents from Jonathan Synold, principal of Foothill High School, several students were involved in an altercation during second lunch on Monday.

When CCSD Police attempted to break up the fight and diffuse the situation, an officer could not separate the students and was forced to use pepper spray, Synold said in the letter.

The principal said that as a result of the pepper spray, “the students who were involved and fewer than six witnesses in the immediate area were affected by the spray and needed to see the school nurse for treatment.”

Synold said that the incident “serves as a reminder that students should comply when directed to disperse and to avoid participating by observation.”

