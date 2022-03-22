People wait in line for up to three hours at Las Vegas church food giveaway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The need for people in Las Vegas continues to be great as people still deal with COVID-19, rising grocery and gas prices.

“I can’t afford to go grocery shopping. Absolutely not. I don’t have money for food. I don’t,” said Russ Wrinkle.

Wrinkle and dozens of other cars lined up for Moments of Blessings House of Prayer’s Monday food giveaway. The people who run the church said the need has been great since COVID-19 hit, seeing double and even triple the number of people compared to before the pandemic. They also said they’ve run out of food at times. On Monday they estimated they served between 80 and 90 families.

Wrinkle said he lost his house in 2010 when a lot of constructions jobs went away. He is also on disability, his wife isn’t working and said he relies on the church’s food giveaway to feed his family, including his autistic son.

“I got to feed my family and if this is what I got to do, swallow my pride,” he said.

The church said it will work to make sure there is food for everyone who shows up on Mondays. Three Square Food Banks partners with the church and many others to distribute food. The food bank said its community partners have been vital to food distribution sites across the valley.

Officials said it takes a village to feed the nearly 364,000 Nevadans who are food insecure.

“When allocating food to each site, we rely on the data provided by our community partners — such as how many clients they are serving each day — to determine how much food should be delivered to the site to satisfy the need, which changes week-to-week. Three Square’s objective is to provide 70 pounds of food per household for a two-week period of time,” said the Food bank.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.