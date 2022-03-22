Nevada authorities renew efforts to find missing 18-year-old woman

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in northern Nevada held a news conference Tuesday to renew efforts to find an 18-year-old woman last seen outside a Walmart, where a man with a mask and hoodie got into her car.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue to search for Naomi Irion of Fernley, who has been missing for over a week.

Irion’s older brother told reporters Thursday that store surveillance video showed a man approach the driver’s side of his sister’s car before dawn March 12. The video appeared to show that he said or did something to make her move over before he got in and drove away.

Lyon County Sheriff Frank Hunewill said her car was found a short distance away and that evidence suggested a suspect may be driving a dark four-door Chevrolet 2500 High Country pickup truck.

Fernley is a town of about 20,000 residents a 30-minute drive east of Reno — at crossroads including Interstate 80 and U.S. 50, which in Nevada is was nicknamed “The Loneliest Road in America” in the 1980s.

Her brother, Casey Valley, said Irion typically rides the bus from the Walmart parking lot to work at a Reno-area Panasonic facility. She was reported missing when she never returned home Sunday.

Authorities in neighboring counties and the FBI are involved in the investigation.

Please help the Lyon County Sheriff's Office and the #FBI find 18-year-old Naomi Irion, kidnapped from Fernley, NV on March 12, 2022. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI, local law enforcement or submit a tip online to: https://t.co/ohUPeugMashttps://t.co/9l8zf3diok pic.twitter.com/PO33BzSKPc — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile, friends and family are planning a candlelight vigil in Out of Town Park in Fernley Tuesday night.

