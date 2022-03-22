NCSO: Pahrump woman suspected of stealing credit cards, checkbooks from elderly

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Pahrump woman was arrested in connection with stealing credit cards and checkbooks from residents, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

During an elder abuse investigation, police say 36-year-old Liliana Valdez, who worked as a caregiver at Inspirations Assisted Living Facility, stole two credit cards from residents. Valdez was seen on surveillance video using both cards at Big 5 Sports Goods on March 1, authorities said. She told police she threw the cards in the trash after using them.

Valdez was arrested on multiple charges and released on bond.

On March 8, a search warrant was executed at her home where deputies say they found checkbooks belonging to a recently deceased resident of the assisted living facility with receipts showing Valdez wrote herself a $2000 check after the victim died.

According to Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Valdez also used the victim’s information to purchase $1600 in items from Rent-a-Center.

She was arrested again on March 8 on additional, unspecified charges.

