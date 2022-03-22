Las Vegas teacher arrested after accused of stalking student online, CCSDPD says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District Police announced Tuesday that a teacher has been arrested after they were accused of stalking a student online.

According to a news release, Las Vegas teacher Aaron Morbioli, 37, was arrested Tuesday on one count of stalking with use of internet or electronic communication involving a juvenile. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, the release says.

According to CCSD Police, the arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at Spring Valley High School this month. Morbioli has been employed as a teacher with the district since Feb. 2018. He is currently assigned to home per the terms of the negotiated agreement, CCSD PD said.

