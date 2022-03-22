Advertisement

Las Vegas police: No criminal intent in Secret of Siam adulterated food investigation

Secret of Siam
Secret of Siam(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they have not found any criminal intent after a local restaurant was accused of serving adulterated food.

LVMPD said Tuesday that the investigation into Secret of Siam has concluded.

“The detectives determined there was no criminal intent and at this time the criminal investigation by the LVMPD is considered closed,” LVMPD said via email. “The investigation by other community partners continues since it seems the contamination came from tainted ingredients purchased through a third party.”

Southern Nevada Health District didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

