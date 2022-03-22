Las Vegas police investigate shooting at apartment near Mountain Vista, Tropicana

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was shot at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning, police said.

The call came in about 8:16 a.m. in the 4900 block of Mountain Vista near Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Authorities located one person suffering multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition.

The CaseBella II apartments was taped off in the area during the investigation.

“Multiple units are looking for witnesses in the area,” police told FOX5.

A suspect was outstanding before noon on Tuesday.

