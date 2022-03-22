Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate shooting at apartment near Mountain Vista, Tropicana

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 4900 block of Mountain Vista on Tuesday, March...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 4900 block of Mountain Vista on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.(Gabriel Stutzky | FOX5)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was shot at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning, police said.

The call came in about 8:16 a.m. in the 4900 block of Mountain Vista near Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Authorities located one person suffering multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition.

The CaseBella II apartments was taped off in the area during the investigation.

“Multiple units are looking for witnesses in the area,” police told FOX5.

A suspect was outstanding before noon on Tuesday.

