Advertisement

Henderson police motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash with vehicle

A Henderson police motorcycle officer was injured in a vehicle crash on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
A Henderson police motorcycle officer was injured in a vehicle crash on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.(Gerard Duya | FOX5)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson Police Department motorcycle officer was hospitalized following a crash with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, police said.

About 1:41 p.m., Henderson police and fire units were called to the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Marks Street to an injury crash involving a truck and police motorcycle.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The female driver of the truck was not injured, police said.

“Speed and impairment are not considered factors in this incident,” according to a news release.

The intersection is estimated to be closed for two to three hours while authorities investigate. Avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A booking photo for Liliana Valdez.
NCSO: Pahrump woman suspected of stealing credit cards, checkbooks from elderly
FILE - Amanda Bynes arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 13, 2009. Bynes...
Judge ends lengthy conservatorship for actor Amanda Bynes
Aaron Morbioli (Courtesy Clark County School District Police Department)
Las Vegas teacher arrested after accused of stalking student online, CCSDPD says
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Coroner IDs Henderson 5-year-old allegedly killed by father after beat for ‘back talking’