Henderson police motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash with vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson Police Department motorcycle officer was hospitalized following a crash with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, police said.

About 1:41 p.m., Henderson police and fire units were called to the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Marks Street to an injury crash involving a truck and police motorcycle.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The female driver of the truck was not injured, police said.

“Speed and impairment are not considered factors in this incident,” according to a news release.

The intersection is estimated to be closed for two to three hours while authorities investigate. Avoid the area.

