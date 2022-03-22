Henderson police motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash with vehicle
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson Police Department motorcycle officer was hospitalized following a crash with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, police said.
About 1:41 p.m., Henderson police and fire units were called to the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Marks Street to an injury crash involving a truck and police motorcycle.
The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The female driver of the truck was not injured, police said.
“Speed and impairment are not considered factors in this incident,” according to a news release.
The intersection is estimated to be closed for two to three hours while authorities investigate. Avoid the area.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.