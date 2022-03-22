Gordon Ramsay set to open new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is set to open a new restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Ramsay’s Kitchen will open this fall at Harrah’s Las Vegas. The restaurant will mark the multi-Michelin-starred chef’s sixth Las Vegas restaurant.

The release says Ramsay’s Kitchen “draws inspiration from Chef Ramsay’s personal kitchen and takes guests on a culinary journey around the world.”

Caesars Entertainment says the menu at Ramsay’s Kitchen will offer a mix of original specialties “specifically curated for the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

The 240-seat restaurant will feature a seven-seat seafood counter, a private booth and a private dining room, the company said.

