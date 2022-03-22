Advertisement

Gordon Ramsay set to open new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR CHASE SAPPHIRE PREFERRED - Chef Gordon Ramsay attends "The Grand Tasting"...
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR CHASE SAPPHIRE PREFERRED - Chef Gordon Ramsay attends "The Grand Tasting" during Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit, presented by Chase Sapphire Preferred, at The Garden of The Gods, Caesars Palace on Friday, April 24, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision for Chase Sapphire Preferred/AP Images)(Evan Agostini | Invision for Chase Sapphire Preferred)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is set to open a new restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Ramsay’s Kitchen will open this fall at Harrah’s Las Vegas. The restaurant will mark the multi-Michelin-starred chef’s sixth Las Vegas restaurant.

The release says Ramsay’s Kitchen “draws inspiration from Chef Ramsay’s personal kitchen and takes guests on a culinary journey around the world.”

Caesars Entertainment says the menu at Ramsay’s Kitchen will offer a mix of original specialties “specifically curated for the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

The 240-seat restaurant will feature a seven-seat seafood counter, a private booth and a private dining room, the company said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kaskade performs during the Snow Fest at Park City Live on Friday, January 19, 2018, in Park...
DJ Kaskade wins $8M settlement over canceled Las Vegas residency
Buddy Valastro
'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro
Nutrition tips
4 simple & healthy nutrition tweaks
Seasonal pet health check
Seasonal pet health check