Forecast Outlook: 3/22/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Good morning we’re keeping a bit of a breeze around through Tuesday as temperatures begin to climb. Our attention will turn to much warmer weather later this week.

We’ll see morning lows fall back into the 50s Tuesday morning. A Wind Advisory remains in effect from Lake Mead down to Laughlin through Tuesday at 8pm. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. The wind won’t be as strong for the Las Vegas Valley, but we’re still looking at gusts in the 20-30 mph range. Tuesday’s forecast high is at 75°.

We’ll see less wind and lots of sunshine Wednesday with a forecast high at 76°. Temperatures continue to climb from there with a forecast high of 84° on Thursday, 89° on Friday, and 91° on Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday look to set new daily record-high temperatures. The all-time March record of 92 degrees will also be in play on Saturday unless something changes substantially.

More wind returns Sunday as temperatures fall back into the low 80s and 70s into early next week with an increase in clouds and a slight chance of showers.

