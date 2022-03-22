Advertisement

First-ever chalk art festival happening in Summerlin on March 26

Free event includes chalk artists, entertainment, and food trucks
The Summerlin Library Outdoor patio will come to life during this festival featuring dynamic...
The Summerlin Library Outdoor patio will come to life during this festival featuring dynamic and colorful works from numerous local artists!(Las Vegas-Clark County Library District)
By Cody Lee
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Summerlin Library will host a new event on March 26 that shines a light on colorful works of art from professional artists using a familiar childhood tool: sidewalk chalk.

This family-friendly event will feature hands-on activities like the Mob Museum’s Mob-Mobile Investigative Experience, DISCOVERY Children’s Museum, UNLV Tech Trekker mobile STEM lab and Indigenous Educators Empowerment.

Younger children can create their own designs and participate in crafts with members of the library team.

Food trucks from Caribbean Flavors, Lit and Fit, Joie’s Vegan Healthy Crunch and Servin 702 Shaved Ice will be serving food for purchase.

All attendees have the chance to vote for their favorite artist after checking out each piece of artwork.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Saturday, March 26 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. outside of the library.

For more information, please visit LVCCLD.org.

