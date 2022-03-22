Advertisement

Fans vote Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ‘top stadium for gameday satisfaction’

FILE - Fans fill Allegiant Stadium during overtime of an NFL football game between the Las...
FILE - Fans fill Allegiant Stadium during overtime of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)(AP Photo/David Becker, File)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans really seem to enjoy attending games at Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium, according to a new study.

According to the NFL’s “Voice of the Fan” survey, fans who have attended games at the league’s 30 stadiums ranked the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium as the country’s top stadium for gameday satisfaction.

The survey queries ticketholders on topics ranging from stadiums’ handling of traffic, parking management, security screenings, quality of food and beverage, video production and overall guest experience, ASM Global, manager of the stadium said.

“Delivering the best gameday experience possible to the Las Vegas community is our top priority,” said Dan Ventrelle, president of the Las Vegas Raiders. “We are proud that Allegiant Stadium delivered on that promise this past season and focused on continuing to enhance the gameday experience to maintain the top ranking.”

