DJ Kaskade wins $8M settlement over canceled Las Vegas residency

Over cancelled residency at KAOS nightclub inside Palms Casino Resort
By Matt Kling
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A federal judge ordered the owners of KAOS Nightclub to pay DJ Kaskade nearly $8 million.

The payout comes after the venue, which was open inside the Palms Casino & Resort, canceled his residency where he was set to make $300,000 per night.

The U.S. District Court in Nevada made its decision Friday following a bench trial in November, and ruled in favor of Kaskade, whose real name is Ryan Raddon.

KAOS abruptly shuttered in 2019 just six months after opening. The Palms is slated to reopen in Spring 2022 under new management from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, two years after the property shut down amid the pandemic while under Station Casinos ownership. It’s unknown what will occupy the KAOS space when Palms reopens.

