Coroner IDs Henderson 5-year-old allegedly killed by father after beat for ‘back talking’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a 5-year-old boy who was allegedly beat by his father after he “back talked” for watching a television show he was not supposed to be watching, according to arrest report from Henderson Police.

According to the coroner’s office, the child has been identified as General Oglesby of Henderson. His cause of death has been ruled a homicide due to multiple blunt force trauma.

Police announced previously that the father of the 5-year-old boy, Gerald Oglesby, was arrested March 16 and booked on a murder charge in connection with his son’s death. According to the arrest report, Oglesby said he whipped the child as a form of discipline for “back talking” after he said he saw the boy watching a TV show he wasn’t supposed to be watching.

Oglesby said that he used the cord on the cable box to whip him, splitting the child’s chin open, the report said. Oglesby reportedly whipped the child again later that night because the child didn’t want to go to bed, the report also said. Oglesby also hit the child in the abdomen with a slipper, the arrest report said.

At this point Oglesby said he knew he hit the child too hard, the arrest report said.

The arrest report states that the father could tell something was wrong but didn’t want to call the police “because we would not understand his method of discipline.”

The father called 911 around 1:30 a.m. March 16, saying his son was unresponsive, 13 minutes after his son stopped breathing. It was also noted in the arrest report that the father smoked marijuana prior to calling 911.

Dispatchers had instructed Oglesby on how to perform CPR on the child, but he refused because he had already tried it and it didn’t work, according to the report.

